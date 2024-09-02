Corrie’s Lucy Fallon unveils baby’s gender after confirming pregnancy

Lucy Fallon has announced the gender of her little one!

Last month, the Coronation Street star revealed that she is expecting a baby with her partner Ryan Ledson.

The couple are already parents to their one-year-old son Sonny, whom they welcomed in January of last year. Lucy and Ryan also experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage in March 2022.

Now, a few weeks on from sharing her baby joy, Lucy has detailed whether she will be welcoming a daughter or another son with Ryan.

Last night, the 28-year-old – who is best known for her role as Bethany Platt in Corrie – took to Instagram to post a video of herself and Ryan sitting in the car, as they found out the gender of their baby via Lucy’s phone.

The camera then zooms out to reveal an adorable floral baby grow with the words ‘Little Sister’ embroidered in pink, confirming that Lucy and Ryan will be welcoming a baby girl.

“Complete xx,” Lucy simply penned in the caption of her video.

Following the heartwarming update, many famous faces have been taking to Lucy’s comments section to express their joy.

“Congrats lovely xxx,” replied former Love Island star Kendall Rae Knight.

“Ahhhhh so exciting,” wrote Lucy’s fellow Coronation Street star Ellie Leach.

“Awww beautiful! Congratulations lovely,” added former Strictly Come Dancing finalist Fleur East.

On August 19, Lucy and Ryan delighted their fans when they announced that they would be welcoming another baby to their brood.

At the time, Lucy took to Instagram to unveil a video of herself and Ryan playing with Sonny. The video then cuts to Lucy debuting her blossoming baby bump, before also featuring her positive pregnancy test and a recent sonogram.

In the caption of her post, Lucy admitted that she has kept her pregnancy hidden for quite some time, as she wrote: “Half way there”.