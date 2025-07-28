Corrie’s Jack P. Shepherd reveals first snaps from lavish wedding

Jack P. Shepherd is now a married man!

On Saturday (July 26), the Coronation Street actor – who is best known for his role as David Platt – tied the knot with his partner Hanni Treweek.

The happy couple, who have been in a relationship since 2017, tied the knot at Manchester Cathedral.

Following their lavish wedding, Jack and Hanni have now delighted their followers with a first glimpse at their big day.

Last night, the newlyweds took to Instagram to post several stunning photos from their wedding, including their kiss to seal their vows and their exit from the church.

“Introducing Mr & Mrs Shepherd,” Jack and Hanni gushed in their joint caption.

“Words cannot describe how beautiful yesterday was for us – it was more than perfect. The love & energy in the room (and outside) was incredible – our hearts our truly full,” the couple praised.

“Thank you so much to you all – it means the world to us. Love is all you need x,” they teased.

“It took a whole team – a team we couldn’t be happier with, thank you so much – we are literally in awe of how talented you all are,” Jack and Hanni added.

Many of Jack’s Coronation Street castmates have since been taking to Instagram to extend their well-wishes.

“The best day – the best people and full of love – congratulations and thank you for letting us all share such a brilliant day,” commented Jane Danson, who plays Leanne Battersby.

“So happy for you both, it was such a lovely day x,” replied Andy Whyment, who stars as Kirk Sutherland.

“The most perfect wedding,” added Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor.

Jack and Hanni have been dating for the past eight years, after they first met on Corrie when she worked in the press office.

The pair announced their engagement on June 23 of last year, after Jack proposed during a safari holiday in the Serengeti.

“05.06.24 I said YES to forever!!!” Hanni exclaimed on social media at the time, along with two snaps of the couple in Tanzania, showing off Hanni's round diamond engagement ring.