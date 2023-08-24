Corrie’s Faye Brookes marries co-star after whirlwind romance

Faye Brookes is now a married woman!

It has been confirmed that the Coronation Street star has tied the knot with her partner Iwan Lewis, after a whirlwind romance between the pair.

The actress, who is best known for playing the role of Kate Connor in the ITV soap, celebrated her wedding yesterday at a church in the Cotswolds.

The newly-married couple were spotted exiting the Shipton Moyne Church, following their fairytale ceremony.

The 35-year-old bride looked breathtaking in an off-the-shoulder gown, with a bedazzled corset and a puffed-out skirt.

Meanwhile, Iwan looked wonderfully handsome in a black suit and white shirt. The groom also had flowers in his top pocket, to perfectly match the bride’s bouquet.

Faye and Ivan later made their way to their reception in style, as they drove off in a vintage soft-top Aston Martin.

The couple have previously teased details about their nuptials on social media. In February, Faye chose to share a glimpse into her wedding planning, revealing that she had found her dream wedding gown at a luxury bridal boutique in Leamington Spa.

The news of the happy couple’s marriage comes 10 months into their romance, after they started dating in October.

Faye and Ivan first met in 2011, when they were both cast in the UK and Ireland stage tour of Legally Blonde. Faye starred as the lead role of Elle Woods, whereas Iwan played her onstage love interest, Emmett. The pair became friends and have remained in each other's lives ever since.

Four months into their sweeping romance, soap star Faye announced her engagement to Iwan in January.

"We’re thrilled to announce that Iwan and I are engaged," the actress gushed in a statement to OK! at the time.

"He proposed on New Year’s Eve. I am going to be marrying my best friend in the world after 16 years of friendship,” she added.