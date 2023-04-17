Corrie’s Alexandra Mardell shares insight into stunning wedding

Alexandra Mardell has tied the knot to her partner Joe Parker with an intimate yet stunning ceremony in North Yorkshire.

Alexandra, known for her role as Emma Brooker in the ITV soap Coronation Street, has shared an insight into her big day which took place in front of 90 guests.

Speaking to OK! About her wedding day, Alexandra said, “It was gorgeous – the scenery was stunning”.

As the 29-year-old wanted to keep her wedding as private as possible, she asked guests not to use their phones during the ceremony or to share photos on social media.

“We asked politely for people not to use phones during the ceremony and to keep any pictures offline. Everyone said that they really enjoyed being present. It was just about us all being there on the day and it was lovely”.

“There’s always that one auntie that tells everyone or posts it all over Facebook because they’re excited, but we just asked everyone to pass the word around and that if they didn’t mind, to wait until we’d posted pictures”.

“Everyone has stood by that – and now we’re so excited to share them!”.

Alexandra went on to speak about paying tribute to her late dad on her special day, after he sadly passed away at the age of 54 from undiagnosed cardiomyopathy.

In order to make sure he was there with her on the day, the soap star brought a patchwork blanket she got made out of pieces of her dad’s clothing following his tragic death.

“We had a blanket made out of Dad’s shirts and set up on a chair throughout the ceremony. It felt like we had him with us”.

Alexandra’s step dad walked her down the aisle to Al Green’s song Let’s Stay Together. “I was really glad to have him there”, Mardell explained. “He calmed me down and we just had a laugh on the way”.

The actress announced her engagement to Joe in April 2021 after the pair began dating in 2017.