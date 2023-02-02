Corrie star Nicola Thorp details romantic proposal from fiancé Nikesh

Nicola Thorp has been spilling all the details about her engagement!

The former Coronation Street actress announced on Sunday that she is now engaged to be married to her partner, actor Nikesh Patel.

The actress, who is best known for playing Nicola Rubinstein in the ITV soap, has kept the finer details of the romantic moment to herself since announcing the news.

However, earlier today, Nicola appeared on The Jeremy Vine Show and decided to share lots of beautiful details about the moment Nikesh got down on one knee!

Firstly, the 34-year-old confirmed that the proposal was a complete surprise to her. “'The moment was unusual because I wasn't expecting it, I thought he'd ask me questions about ring sizes or what kind of ring I want and he hadn't. He blindfolded me,” she explained with a smile.

“I thought we were having a date night, I thought he was setting up an escape room… he knows I love that sort of thing,” Nicola added.

The fiancée then went on to detail the exact moment Nikesh’s proposal was revealed to her. “I took the blindfold off and there was candles everywhere and he was in a tuxedo and there was photos everywhere about us and a little nod to my grandmother who had passed away. I was in tears,” she gushed.

In the interview, Nicola couldn’t help but beam about her joyful news. “We're very, very happy. This is my fiancé, I'm getting used to saying that still!”, she joked.

Credit: Nicola Thorp Instagram

She also praised Nikesh’s choice of jewellery, which is a stunning emerald stone in a teardrop shape. “It's a good ring,” she remarked.

Nicola and Starstruck actor Nikesh have been together for two years. The pair first made their relationship public in October 2021, in celebration of Nicola’s birthday.

We’re so delighted for the happy couple!