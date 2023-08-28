Corrie star Jennie McAlpine announces birth of baby girl

Congratulations are in order for Jennie McAlpine as she has announced the birth of her third child.

The Coronation Street star, known for her role as Fizz Brown, has confirmed she welcomed a baby girl into the world with her husband Chris Farr. The couple are already proud parents to eight-year-old Albert and four-year-old Hilda.

Jennie revealed their baby girl was actually born back in April, but admitted she wanted to stay in her ‘newborn bubble’ for as long as possible.

During a new interview with OK!, Jennie shared details of her labour and shared her daughter’s adorable name.

She explained, “I’m so aware of how precious this time is and just how quickly it goes”.

Detailing the day her baby girl was born, McAlpine said she arrived, “just before midnight on April 4, weighing 7lbs 11oz, at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Hospital”.

“Without going into all the gory details, we were there for a while. There were a few shift changes of midwives in that time, put it that way”.

“Chris was like the third midwife in the room, and he announced that she was indeed a she!”.

“Most people had guessed it would be a boy and I suppose somewhere in my brain I must have thought that too, because it was a genuine surprise when he said that. And so emotional. You can see my shock on the video as she’s brought up to me and I said, ‘I can’t believe it!’”.

Jennie then revealed that when it came to choosing a name for her bundle of joy, she, Chris and their little ones had a ‘big conversion’ about monikers, until they decided on Doris.

“It was a big conversation. There were a lot of boys’ names discarded, mainly because of football. Albert is a Manchester United fan and I think he left us with about two boys’ names to choose from”.

“Doris is a family name and I love that it goes with Albert and Hilda. They’re also all very ‘Corrie’. The actress who played the first Rovers landlady, Annie Walker, was called Doris Speed so there’s obviously something in my DNA that means these baby names keep happening!”.

She continued, “People have said before that Albert and Hilda sound like two childhood sweethearts writing to each other during the war. Now Doris is the aunty who’s come to join them”.

Opening up about her labour experience, the mum-of-three went on to say, “As with all my births I tried to stay as calm as possible and remember my breathing. I say that, but you think you’ve got it one minute and the next, everything’s out the window”.

“But we got through it and this might sound strange, but I love giving birth. All my babies have been a unique experience and this birth felt especially different”.

Jennie added, “I wasn’t just having a baby; I was bringing someone else into our family and that felt like the most special thing in the world. It actually makes me want to become a midwife. It’s a pipe dream but it’s something I’ve always wanted to do”.