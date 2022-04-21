Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley announces the arrival of baby #2

Former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley is now a mum-of-two! 38-year-old Catherine announced the lovely news this afternoon, sharing the first adorable photo of her darling daughter.

Catherine played the role of Eva Price on the popular British soap from 2011 until 2018, however she’s also known for her minor role on Emmerdale back in 2010 and for taking part in the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

“We are so happy to announce that our beautiful daughter has arrived,” Catherine lovingly wrote on Instagram earlier today, alongside a gorgeous black and white photo featuring her little girl’s tiny toes and chubby legs.

“We are grateful beyond words and feel overjoyed that our family is complete,” Catherine gushed, alluding to the possibility that this will be her last child.

She and her husband Tom Pitfield are already proud parents to their seven-year-old son, Alfie, who was born in March 2015.

Of course it wasn’t long before Catherine’s wonderful announcement was flooded with congratulatory comments from friends, family, fans and former co-stars.

“Congratulations xxxx” Corrie’s Sally Dynevor sweetly wrote in the comment section, meanwhile co-star Bhavna Limbachia exclaimed, “Huge congratulations guys! So happy for you xxxx.”

“AHHHHH, congratulations! Absolutely over the moon for you. Sending lots of love to you all,” gushed Mollie Winnard who played Kayla Clifton on the cobbles.

Catherine announced the special news that she was expecting baby number two this past October, as she excitedly revealed, “We feel so lucky. When we found out, I just burst into tears.”