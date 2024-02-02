Corrie alum Kym Marsh posts emotional final goodbye to late father

Kym Marsh has shared a final, emotional goodbye to her late father, after his recent passing.

The former Coronation Street star announced on January 14 that her father Dave had died at the age of 78, after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

Now, after marking his funeral yesterday, Kym has taken the opportunity to write one final farewell message to her late dad.

Earlier today, the 47-year-old took to Instagram to post a beautiful snap of herself kissing the top of her dad’s head.

“Yesterday we said a final farewell to our dad. He was a true legend and will be missed by so many,” Kym wrote at the beginning of her caption.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you who sent messages and well wishes to us, and to our wonderful family and friends who joined us on dad’s final journey. He would have been so proud,” she penned.

The Waterloo Road actress concluded her caption by writing some final words to her father.

“Goodnight godbless pops. We love you always and forever, or as he would say to Aldi and back! Our dad, our friend our hero,” she praised.

Many of Kym’s fellow famous faces have since taken to the comments section of her post to express their condolences.

“What a legend Dave was! His memory will live forever. Will always remember his cheerful face. Lots of love to you all,” replied singer and presenter Fleur East.

“My friend sending you all the strength and the love possible!!” added Kym’s former Strictly Come Dancing partner Graziano Di Prima.

After initially sharing his cancer diagnosis in June 2021, Kym confirmed his passing last month as she wrote: “For the first time in my life….I have no words.”

Kym, who went on to advocate for prostate cancer awareness alongside her father, added: “I love you dad. Always and forever. Rest easy Pops. Goodnight godbless.”