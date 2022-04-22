Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent reveals she’s engaged with cute video

Brooke Vincent, known for her role as Sophie Webster on Coronation Street, has announced the exciting news that she is engaged.

Brooke took to Instagram to share the news to her 935K followers with an adorable video. In the post, the outlines of her sons’ hands, fiancé’s hand and her hand can be seen drawn on a piece of paper with their names beside them.

Vincent’s hand has red nails painted on it and has an engagement ring drawn on her finger with, “Mrs Brooke Levi Bryan to be…” written beside it.

In the background of the video Beneath Your Beautiful by Labyrinth is playing.

The 29-year-old captioned the post, “Coming soon… The Bryans”, followed by a ring and church emoji.

Celeb friends of the actress used the comment section to share how happy they were for her. Ellie Leach, who plays Faye Windass in Coronation Street wrote, “Soooooooo happy”.

Hollyoaks actress Nikki Sanderson penned, “Aww congratulations!! So happy for you all”.

Hayley Tamaddon from Emmerdale added, “Awwwwww my beautiful friend! Congratulations”.

Fans of the soap star also wrote congratulatory messages with one writing, “Congratulations, I’m sooooo happy for you both xx”, and a second adding, “Aaaah so happy for you & the lil fam”.

Brooke and her 25-year-old fiancé Kean Bryan have been dating since 2016 and share two sons together, Mexx (2) and Monroe (11 months).

Kean is a professional footballer who plays for West Bromwich Albion. Brooke has acted in Coronation Street since 2004 and left the show to go on maternity leave. She hasn’t returned to the cobbles since.