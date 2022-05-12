Coronation Street star Sam Aston & wife Briony welcome baby #2

Huge congratulations are in order for Coronation Street star Sam Aston and his wife Briony who have welcomed the birth of their second child.

The couple have grown their little brood as Briony has given birth to a beautiful baby girl. The hypnobirthing instructor announced the special news by sharing a sweet photo to Instagram on Wednesday evening.

In this adorable snap, Briony and Sam’s daughter is wearing a cute onesie with the words ‘little sister’ embroidered on the front. “Our beautiful girl has arrived,” she excitedly announced in the caption.

Sam and Briony are already loving parents to their one-and-a-half-year-old son, Sonny James Aston, who was born six weeks prematurely during the pandemic, in August 2020.

Sam and Briony announced the wonderful news that they were expecting their second child back in October last year, as they both shared a lovely photo of their toddler Sonney holding up a sign which read, “We’re adding another pumpkin to our patch. Due Spring 2022.”

In the sweet snap little Sonny is standing in a studio with a white background, surrounded by pumpkins.

However, Briony previously commented in an interview with OK! Magazine, that she hadn’t exactly planned to become pregnant so soon. “We were actually trying not to get pregnant!” she confessed, laughing.

“Just because Sonny was so premature – my concern was having two too close together and having another premature baby. But it just happened!”

Towards the end of last year, Brioney and Sam revealed the gender of their second child as they announced the happy news that they were expecting a baby girl.