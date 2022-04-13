Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan left ‘feeling torn’ with breastfeeding

Helen Flanagan, known for her role as Rosie Webster on Coronation Street, took to her Instagram stories to share her feelings on whether or not she wants to continue breastfeeding her one-year-old son Charlie.

In the video where Helen can be seen holding Charlie in her arms and kissing him, she wrote the caption, “I’m feeling really torn now with breastfeeding. Part of me would be so sad to stop but he’s just getting so much bigger now”.

“He won’t touch food, just wants milk. He’s still not himself so when he’s better I’m going to try and cut down his feeds to morning and night feeds so he eats more. He just uses me as a comfort.

The soap star continued, “Part of me feels a bit drained from it. I love him so much though”.

She jokingly added, “If anyone sees me with boobs down to my belly button this is why”.

The mum-of-three has been very open about her breastfeeding journey in the past. In an Instagram post captioned, “1 year of feeding you my precious boy”, Helen goes on to explain that she is “not too sure when our feeding journey will come to an end” and that “He’s likely to be my last baby so I want to soak it all up”.

Not only has this week been busy for Helen with her breastfeeding decisions but she mentioned earlier that all three of her children have caught scarlet fever.

Matilda (six), Delilah (three) and Charlie (one) have been poorly with the infection all week and yesterday Helen revealed that she also picked it up from the kids whom she shares with fiancé Scott Sinclair.