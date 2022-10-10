Coronation Street actor Alex Bain reveals he is engaged

Huge congratulations are in order for Coronation Street actor Alex Bain as he announces that he is engaged to his girlfriend Mollie Lockwood.

Alex, known for playing Simon Barlow on the cobbles, shared the exciting news with OK!, revealing that the couple kept their engagement a secret from their families for two months.

Bain popped the big question to Mollie on October 4 last year, the day of their two-year anniversary. The pair were enjoying a romantic getaway in Chester. 20-year-old Alex revealed, “We had a lovely meal, then went back to our hotel, took a couple of bottles of bubbly up to our room and watched the sunset from the balcony”.

“That’s when I just asked her. I thought, ‘If I don’t do it now, I’ll keep getting more and more nervous!’. I was pretty certain she’d say yes, but I was still bricking it!”.

19-year-old performing arts student Mollie said she had an idea that Alex might propose to her because, “It was such a special day in such a romantic place! And we’d spoken about getting married and spending our lives together”.

Mollie revealed that the pair decided to keep their engagement a secret from family for a while because, “We wanted to enjoy that special time together, just the two of us, for a while”. They eventually told their families the exciting news on Christmas Day.

The lovebirds first met in 2019, while at a performing arts college. Their first date was at Nando’s and the pair haven’t looked back since!

Mollie says she didn’t know Alex had a lead role in Coronation Street when they first met. “No, I had no idea! My family never watched, so I had no clue who he was at all. He didn't even tell me he was part of the main cast until around a week into us dating”.

Alex chimes in adding, “She thought I was an extra! It was a big thing for me that Mollie liked me for who I am, and not for the fame, so I was really glad she didn’t know”.

The Corrie star and his fiancée are only in the early days of planning their wedding- unsure of whether to have it in the UK or abroad. The couple also spoke about starting a family together.

“I’d love that. Mollie would be an incredible mum”, Alex, who already has a four-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, revealed. Mollie added, “I’m sure we’ll have children in the future. Not quite yet, though- we’ve got to both finish our performance training and we’ll get married first”.