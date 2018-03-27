Cork salon asks for Easter egg donations for homeless families

One Cork hairdresser is going the extra mile this Easter, collecting chocolate eggs to give to homeless families in need.

Joseph Byrne's Hair Salon on the Glasheen Road will be accepting donation until 12.00pm on Good Friday.

He told Patricia Messinger on C103’s Cork Today show that the people of Cork had really taken to the initiative.

"I can't believe what we've got so far," he said.

"People get so many and they don't know what to do with them. If there's an overflow of them we'll take them."

The response has been great so far with local supermarkets having donated €70 worth of Easter eggs, while another shop offered 30.

The eggs will be given to Edel House and Cork Penny Dinner, who will then distribute them to homeless families across Cork.

This isn't the first time Joseph has shown his charitable steak. A few times a years, he opens the salon so homeless people can avail of a wash, cut and blowdry free of charge.