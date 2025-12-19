Cork just got its first OAKBERRY and it’s the real deal!

If you've been watching your Dublin mates post their açaí bowls all over Instagram for the past two years while you sit in Cork refreshing Deliveroo, your time has finally come. OAKBERRY has just opened its doors on Oliver Plunkett Street and yes, it's the real deal.

We're talking about the world's actual number one açaí brand (officially, not just in a "my mam says I'm special" kind of way) that's been taking over Europe faster than you can say superfood. And Cork GAA legend Brian Hayes was there this morning handing out bowls to the first lucky customers, which is possibly the most Cork welcome ever.

Enjoying layered açaí cups topped with granola and fresh strawberries.

Healthy Fast Food That Actually Tastes Unreal

This is OAKBERRY's 14th store in Ireland since 2023, which is genuinely mad when you think about it. But here's the thing: their Dublin flagship on South Anne Street off Grafton Street is officially Europe's top-performing OAKBERRY location. And trust us, these places are everywhere from Mykonos to Lisbon, so that's saying something.

Nick Twomey, Managing Director and Co-Founder of OAKBERRY Ireland, is clearly buzzing about finally bringing the brand to Munster. "We've been working to make this happen for well over a year now, and finally our first opening in Munster!" he said at this morning's launch. "The OAKBERRY Açaí Bar is about making healthy fast food available to as many people as possible. As the people of Cork are about to find out, fast food can be both super delicious and super healthy!"

Brian Hayes seemed pretty impressed too. "It's been class to see the reaction in Cork already. There was a great buzz here from first thing this morning. People are really into good, healthy food now, so OAKBERRY fits right into the Cork food scene. It's definitely somewhere I'll be calling in after training or when I'm in town."

What Actually Is Açaí Though?

Right, so if you've been nodding along pretending you know what açaí is (no judgment, we've all been there), here's the lowdown. It's a berry from Brazil that's absolutely loaded with antioxidants, healthy fats and fibre. Think of it as nature's multivitamin but actually tasty.

What makes OAKBERRY different is they manage literally every step from berry to bowl. Their açaí is organically harvested by riverside communities in Pará, Brazil, which helps protect biodiversity and support local economies. Then it gets processed at their special facility into sorbet while keeping all the good stuff intact. Everything's free from artificial preservatives and colourants, and they only use organic ingredients.

So basically, you can feel virtuous about your breakfast even if you stayed out til 2am the night before. It's science.

Build Your Own Bowl (Or Go Signature)

Here's where it gets fun. You start by picking your size: Classic (350ml), Works (500ml) or Oak (650ml). Then you go absolutely wild with toppings. Granola, fresh fruit, chia pudding, pistachio cream, peanut butter, protein options… the list goes on. It's like being let loose in a health food shop but someone else does the washing up.

If decision fatigue is real for you (same), they've got signature bowls that Irish customers are obsessed with. The Original comes with granola, banana and peanut butter. The Crunchy has granola, chia pudding, strawberries, blueberries and cacao nibs. And then there's the Pistachio Cream bowl, which is apparently one of their most popular premium options and sounds absolutely unreal.

They're not just about bowls either. There's a full range of açaí smoothies like Very Berry, Tropical Beats and Super Glow (which has collagen for that post-night-out glow-up). Plus iced matcha lattes, overnight oats and speciality coffee. Perfect whether you're grabbing breakfast before work, need a post-gym refuel or just want something healthy that doesn't taste like cardboard.

Cork Finally Gets Its Turn

OAKBERRY landed in Ireland just over two years ago and has become one of the brand's fastest-growing global markets. Franchise owners Nick Twomey and Cian O'Donoghue have clearly cracked the code with multiple high-performing locations, and they're planning to hit 18 stores nationwide by next summer.

The new Cork spot is grab-and-go, which means you can pop in, get your bowl and be on your way without the whole production. It's basically the antidote to standing in a queue for 20 minutes deciding between avocado toast options.

So if you're in Cork city and fancy trying what all the fuss is about, OAKBERRY is now open on Oliver Plunkett Street. Your Instagram feed will thank you, your body will thank you, and honestly your hangover will probably thank you too.