Cookie in a jar: The perfect last-minute gift this Christmas

We all have that one person in our family or friend group that is near-impossible to buy for at Christmastime. Every year, you leave purchasing their present until the very last-minute, and then you instantly regret it as the stress and pressure to find the perfect festive gift comes bubbling up to the surface.

With it being Christmas Eve Eve, you don’t have much longer to discover the ideal present for your hard-to-buy loved one. However, there’s no need to stress, as we have the perfect idea for you – a cookie in a jar!

This Christmas, Irish sugar experts Siúcra have devised the genius idea of giving a DIY cookie-in-a-jar to anyone and everyone this festive season. It is extremely simple to make, cost effective, and takes no time at all – perfect for the final 48 hours before Christmas Day.

Here’s how to make the perfect gift:

Makes: 26 cookies

Jar ingredients:

150g plain flour

75g rolled oats

2 1/2 tsp baking powder

225g Siúcra Light Golden Brown

Flavouring ingredients:

30g dried blueberries/cranberries

45g white chocolate buttons

45g dark chocolate buttons

30g raisins

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Method:

Layer all of the ingredients on top of each other in the jar.

First, combine the flour, baking powder and vanilla sugar and place them at the bottom of the jar.

Cover them with a layer of sugar and rolled oats and finish with the flavourings.

Decorate the jar however you wish, and deliver it to your recipient!

Method for the recipient:

Preheat the oven to 200°C.

Cream the butter and egg together until the mixture turns pale and fluffy.

Slowly add the contents of the jar to the mixture, and work together to make a dough.

Shape the dough into equal sized balls and place them on a baking sheet, pressing lightly on the top.

Bake the cookies in the centre of the oven for about 10−15 minutes, or until lightly golden at the edges.

Allow them to cool completely on a wire rack before eating.