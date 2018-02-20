Murderer Graham Dwyer to sue Irish State for breach of privacy

Today, convicted murderer Graham Dwyer's legal team is taking action against the Irish State.

Dwyer was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Elaine O'Hara in 2015.

In what was one of the biggest trials in Irish history, it was heard that Dwyer stabbed O'Hara to death in Rathfarnam in 2012 for sexual pleasure.

Graham Dwyer's legal challenge to retention of mobile phone 'metadata' is underway at the High Court. Dwyer not here, but his father and investigating gardai are present. Remy Farrell SC says challenge will be of a 'legal nature' with little controversy re facts. @rtenews — Orla O'Donnell (@Orlaodo) February 20, 2018

A huge piece of evidence used in the trial were mobile phone records and correspondences between Dwyer and the victim.

These communications were used to establish a relationship between the two.

Metadata recorded also placed them both at the scene of the tragic crime.

The outcome of the Graham Dwyer case should be interesting in relation to the legality of the informed obtained from his mobile phone. — Mulhall & Co. Solicitors (@MulhallandCo) February 20, 2018

Dwyer is suing the State for a breach of privacy over the use of these records.

His lawyers are due to argue that their use breached Dwyer's rights under the Constitution, the European Convention on Human Rights and the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, according to RTE.

The outcome of this case may have an effect on his appeal against his conviction.

We will bring you more on this story as we have it.