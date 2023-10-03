Contraceptive pill may be sold in pharmacies without prescription

Pharmacists may soon be able to distribute the contraceptive pill without a prescription from a GP under a new Bill.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will bring the idea to the Cabinet to seek approval for the plans under the general scheme and draft of the Health (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill.

Free contraception is currently available from GPs to women aged over 17 but under 30.

The new law will see the contraceptive pill be readily available over-the-counter, following a ‘structured consultation’.

This new Bill aims to expand the use of pharmacists nationwide while alleviating pressure on GPs and making access to oral contraceptives easier.

Chair of the Irish Pharmacy Union’s Pharmacy Contractors Committee , Kathy Maher, welcomes the proposal, explaining, “Pharmacists have been campaigning for contraception to be made available direct from pharmacies for several years and this development will be warmly welcomed”.

“Pharmacists are highly trained and experienced in contraceptive care, having supplied emergency hormonal contraception to women without a prescription for over a decade”.

She continued, “Surveys have consistently shown that many women would prefer to access contraception direct from their pharmacy rather than requiring a GP visit and this proposed move increases the options for women”.

“The WHO has stated that there is no clinical reason for the oral contraception to remain on a prescription only basis. Expanding the accessibility of contraception in this way will have a positive impact on Irish healthcare”.

Maher added, “This is a welcome first step to expand the healthcare provided in Irish pharmacies. The profession eagerly awaits the outcomes of the Minister for Health’s expert group on this subject which we hope will usher in a more comprehensive expansion of pharmacy care.”

A report by the National Women’s Council of Ireland found that the ‘biggest barrier to contraception’ was not due to financial constraints but because of a lack of access to services in their locality.