Conor Murray gets engaged to Joanna Cooper and we adore her ring

Huge congratulations are in order for Irish Rugby star Conor Murray and his new fiancée Joanna Cooper who have just announced the very exciting news that they’re engaged!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, the model shared a stunning photo of the pair enjoying some celebratory drinks by the beach, with her glittering ring taking center stage.

“Always & forever,” she sweetly captioned the post. It would seem that Conor popped the question on Monday, while the pair were enjoying a lavish sun holiday in Dubai.

Announcing the wonderful news on his own Instagram page, Conor shared another gorgeous snap of himself and his bride-to-be. Feeling a little bit relieved that the proposal went smoothly, Conor hilariously captioned the post by writing, “Phew,” followed by the date they got engaged.

From these stunning snaps, we get a small glimpse at Joanna’s beautiful engagement ring, which appears to feature a sizable single diamond stone.

Of course it wasn’t long before their lovely announcement posts were flooded with messages of congratulations from friends, family and even a few fellow rugby stars.

“Gwaaan,” rugby player Bundee Aki simply wrote.

“Up the Murray’s,” commented teammate Andrew Conway.

“Congratulations girl!” gushed Irish model Holly Carpenter.

“Omg huge congrats to you both. so happy for ye xxx” Louise Cooney lovingly commented.

Joanna and Conor have reportedly been dating since 2018 but decided to take their relationship to the next level at the beginning of the pandemic when they moved in together.