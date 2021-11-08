Congrats! Lucy Mecklenburgh is pregnant with baby #2

Huge congratulations are in order for former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh and her fiancé, former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas, who are expecting their second child together!

Lucy announced the wonderful news this afternoon, sharing an adorable photo of herself and her one-and-a-half-year-old son, Roman.

“Here we go again,” she simply announced in the caption alongside a sweet photo of herself and her little boy sitting on the floor, wearing blue jeans and white tops lifted up slightly to reveal her small growing bump and his adorable toddler belly.

Of course it wasn’t long before Lucy’s exciting announcement post was flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family and fans alike.

Former Corrie actress Catherine Tyldesley sweetly commented, “Yeyyyyyyyyyy,” followed by a stream of heart-eye emojis, adding, “Huge congratulations my loves!”

“Ahhh it's official!!! The cutest photo!!” gushed Made in Chelsea star Ashley James.

“Congratulations angel!” Binky Felstead lovingly wrote.

Lucy and Ryan first met while taking part in Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, and have been in a relationship since 2017, becoming engaged in June 2019. This will be the couple’s second child together, as the pair welcomed the birth of their first child in March 2020.

However, this will be the third child for soap star Ryan, who is already a proud father to his 13-year-old daughter, Scarlett, whom he shares with former co-star and ex Tina O’Brien.