Congrats! EastEnders star Michelle Collins announces engagement

Congratulations are in order for EastEnders star Michelle Collins as she reveals that she and boyfriend Mike Davidson are finally engaged.

The 59-year-old announced the news on Instagram with a photo of the happy couple and a few snaps of her showing off her beautiful engagement ring. The star told her followers that Mike got down on one knee when the pair were on a hike up Temescal Canyon in Los Angeles.

The caption read. “So this happened in #la he got down on bended knee while we were on the top of #temescalcanyon basically no one else around just us”.

The soap star continued, “It’s #beautiful and I’m #happy”. Michelle reminded her fans that the pair met 10 years ago and that it was “about time” he proposed to her.

Friends of the actress flooded the comments with congratulatory messages. Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan wrote, “Congratulations”, followed by four red heart emojis.

Another Corrie star, Lisa George added, “Congratulations!!!! So happy for you”, followed by an array of engagement themed emojis. While television presenter Cheryl Baker joined in with the kind messages saying “Thrilled for you, Michelle!” with a heart emoji.

Collins has been slammed in the past for dating Mike as there is a 22 year age difference between the two. Previously, she told the Daily Star, “I hate that word cougar. I can’t stand it. I find it so demeaning. A cougar is a predator going around looking for young flesh. I’m certainly not like that”.

Credit: Instagram

Michelle and her 38-year-old fiancé met in 2012 through her niece that had worked with Mike in the past.

We wish the happy couple all the best for this new chapter in their lives.