Congratulations! Baby on the way for Crazy Rich Asians star

Huge congratulations are in order for Glee alum Harry Shum Jr. and his wife Shelby Rabara who have shared the most joyous pregnancy news.

The lovebirds confirmed they are expecting their first child together in the sweetest way.

Harry took to social media to make the announcement by sharing a snap of him and his partner of 12 years.

The Crazy Rich Asians star stood behind his wife in the snap and placed his hands on her bump. Shelby placed her hands on her cheeks and made a surprised face in the goofy snap.

We could not be happier for the parents-to-be. Fans were certainly overjoyed by the news and quickly congratulated the pair.

“Oh my god, my heart. This is so beautiful,” one wrote.

Another added: “Luckiest child ever. Congratulations!”

“Congratulations you two!! A new and exciting journey awaits!” said one fan.

“You two are definitely gonna have a beautiful child,” said another fan.

Shelby also shared the news on her personal accounts. The doting mum-to-be posted a photo of her and her husband Harry from the People’s Choice Awards red carpet.

The pair looked as happy as ever as they smiled for the cameras. Harry cradled his wife’s baby bump in the loving shot.

She captioned the photo: “Oh baby, what a fun night we had! More adventures await.”

Harry and Shelby will welcome their baby boy or girl in the new year. 2019 is already shaping out to be quite the momentous year for the couple.