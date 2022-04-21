Congrats! Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews welcome baby #3

A huge congratulations is in order for Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews as they welcome their third baby into the world.

Vogue took to Instagram to announce the exciting news with a photo of her tiny tot being cuddled by his older siblings, three-year-old Theodore and one-year-old Gigi.

"We are so happy to announce that our beautiful boy arrived safely on Monday evening. Bursting with love he is the perfect addition to our family," she lovingly wrote in the caption, confirming that the proud parents welcomed the birth of a bouncing boy.

Meanwhile, dad-of-three Spencer also announced the happy news on his own Instagram page, sharing a photo of little Theodore and Gigi having a peak at their new baby brother laying down in his crib. "And then there was three…" Spencer wrote in the caption.

Friends of Vogue and Spencer rushed to the comments to congratulate the pair on their perfect bundle of joy.

"AMAZING!!!!!! Congratulations lovely and all your gorgeous family," gushed Irish presenter Angela Scanlon.

"huge congratulations!! Xxx," podcaster Giovanna Fletcher sweetly wrote.

"A huge congratulations to you all. Three is magic Xxxxxx," Lucy Kennedy commented.

"Aww great news," Glenda Gilson wrote, adding, "well done moma xxx."

Spencer first announced the exciting news that the couple were having their third baby back in October last year, sharing a cute snap of him and Vogue looking loved up on Instagram.

In the caption he wrote, “WE’RE HAVING A THIRD BABY!!! If you’d have told me a few years ago that by the age of 33 I’d have three beautiful children with the woman of my dreams I WOULD have believed you because that was always the plan.…”

Vogue and the former Made In Chelsea star first met in 2017 when they both attended the Austrian training camp for the Channel 4 show The Jump. The pair went on to get married in June 2018 and had Theo in September of that same year. Gigi was born during the Covid-19 pandemic in July 2020.

Congratulations to both Vogue and Spencer of their beautiful bundle of joy!