Congrats! Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are engaged

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are preparing to walk down the aisle after getting engaged live on stage in London last night.

The former Made in Chelsea star popped the question after a production of The Lion King in London's West End.

Speaking about the moment he proposed, Spencer said: “I’ve known Vogue was the one for a long time.

“We’re very happy and in love. She’s my best friend and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.

“The engagement had to be special, and as our first trip away together was to Disneyland Paris, it felt like the perfect fit.

“The Lion King is also one of the greatest stories of all time, so I figured that having just had a romantic evening watching it, she’d probably say yes!”

The couple, who have began dating after meeting on The Jump in 2016, are said to be over the moon.

We can't wait to see the ring!