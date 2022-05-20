Congrats! Rihanna welcomes the birth of her first child

Rihanna has welcomed her first child into the world with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The 34-year-old gave birth to a beautiful baby boy.

A source confirmed to People on Thursday evening that the Umbrella singer and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky had welcomed the birth of their first child. "Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom," the insider added.

E! News report that the couple welcomed their baby boy last week on May 13, after giving birth in Los Angeles.

Ri Ri announced her pregnancy on Instagram in February of this year with a collection of photos of her and A$AP in the streets of New York. The rapper can be seen kissing Rihanna lovingly on her forehead. She wore a long pink jacket, unbuttoned at her midriff, showing off her growing bump. The star’s stomach was decorated with gold and bright-coloured jewels. She captioned the post “How the gang pulled up to black history month”.

That is not the only fashion statement the Barbadian singer has made during her pregnancy as she has been seen looking fabulous in her regular style with not a maternity piece in sight. She captioned one of her stylish Instagram posts, “Rih said, keep ya maternity wardrobe…. Imma just wear my regular fashions love”.

After months of dating rumours, the couple’s relationship was confirmed when a source told People that the two were an item back in August 2020. This came a few short months after the Umbrella singer featured A$AP in her Fenty Skin campaign.

Huge congratulations to both of the new parents on the birth of their first child. We wish them well in this exciting new chapter of their lives.