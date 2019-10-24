Congrats! Orange Is The New Black’s Laura Prepon is pregnant

Huge congratulations are in order for Laura Prepon, who is expecting baby number two.

The Orange Is The New Black actress announced the news on Instagram this evening by posting a photo of her growing bump.

“We are so excited to announce that our family is growing. Life is beautiful! #knockedup,” she wrote.

Laura is cuddling her daughter in the touching snap. There’s no doubt she cannot wait to become a big sister.

Fellow celebrities rushed to congratulate the That 70s Show star.

Chelsea Handler wrote, ‘Congrats, baby!’

Uzo Aduba said, ‘Congratulations, lady!’

Amber Tamblyn joked, ‘And I’m so honored to be the father this time around. #SorryNotSorryBen’

Emma Myles, who plays Leanne Taylor on Orange Is The New Black, said, ‘Omg YES!!!! Yay yay yay!!! So happy for you!!!’

The actress and her husband, Ben Foster welcomed their first child, a girl named Ella, in 2017.

The couple met in 2017 and married the following year.

We couldn’t be happier for the couple!