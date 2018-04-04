Congrats! Macklemore has revealed that he is now a dad-of-two

Huge congratulations are in order as Macklemore is officially a dad-of-two. The Glorious singer shared the news exclusively with Spin 1038.

Speaking to the radio station before his Dublin gig, he shared his joyous family news for the first time.

Vacation A post shared by Ben Haggerty (@macklemore) on Dec 28, 2017 at 7:14pm PST

The singer often gushes about his love for Ireland and when he was asked about how he spent St. Patrick’s Day, he shared, “To be honest, I haven't said this publicly, cue the airhorn."

He continued, “I spent it in the hospital with my brand new daughter, who was born right before St Patrick's Day."

We are delighted for the Can’t Hold Us singer, who also has a two-year-old daughter with wife Tricia.

The doting dad revealed that they were expecting their second child back in September.

He shared a witty baby announcement video with his four million Instagram followers, where he revealed the joyous news.

In the video, he says, “I woke up today and had an idea. You guys have been such a huge part of our lives that I wanted to let you in on a little secret.”

The Downtown singer then announces the exciting news that their family is about to get a lot bigger.

Beyond lucky … #happyinternationalwomensday A post shared by Ben Haggerty (@macklemore) on Mar 8, 2018 at 10:11am PST

We cannot wait to find out what they called their daughter.