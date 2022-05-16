Congrats! Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker get legally married

It’s official — Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now husband and wife!

The couple reportedly tied the knot on Sunday, May 15 during a legal, intimate wedding ceremony at the courthouse in Santa Barbara, California.

According to sources who spoke to E! News, Kourtney’s grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, served as a witness for the newlyweds.

The insiders explain that Travis and Kourtney have planned a special wedding day to take place at a later date, where they will be surrounded by all of their nearest and dearest. However, they wanted to legally get married beforehand.

In photos obtained by the publication, 43-year-old Kourtney is seen wearing a short white, form-fitting dress, with a sheer veil atop her head. Meanwhile, 46-year-old Travis looks dashing in a black suit.

The couple were seen driving away in a black convertible sports car, a sign which read ‘Just Married’ pinned to the back, with strings of empty drinks cans bopping along behind them.

“Kourtney is over the moon and so excited to start this next chapter with Travis. They were excited about this day and madly in love,” a source told E! News.

It’s unclear what other family members were in attendance during this intimate wedding ceremony, as Kourtney’s sister Kylie was seen walking the red carpet during last night’s BBMA’s, meanwhile, her ex Scott Disick posted a photo with their son Reign, as the father and son were spending the day out by the pool.

The insider also revealed that the mum-of-three was “not a bridezilla at all” when it came to planning these exciting nuptials.

Continuing, they said, “Kourtney was relaxed and laid back about the details. Travis was also involved, but he let Kourtney make most of the decisions and wanted it to be her day.”

The couple made things official just one month after their ‘practise’ wedding in Las Vegas. On April 6, Kourtney shared a series of photos from her and Travis’ 2am wedding ceremony, which was officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

As it was so late in the night, the pair weren’t able to obtain a marriage license, but they decided to go ahead with the impromptu ceremony anyway. “Practice makes perfect,” Kourtney sweetly wrote alongside those incredible wedding snaps.