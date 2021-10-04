Congrats! Gogglebox Ireland stars Dale and Dawn have tied the knot

Huge congratulations are in order for Gogglebox Ireland stars, Dawn and Dale, who have finally tied the knot after 11 years together.

The fan-favourite Gogglebox couple said ‘I do’ in the Vienna Woods Hotel in Cork this past weekend, surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Dale shared a stunning black and white wedding photo, featuring herself and her new wife on their special day. The two brides looked absolutely radiant in their wedding gowns.

Both brides opted for lavish ball-gown style dresses, with plunging necklines and delicate lace details.

“Mrs & Mrs,” Dale sweetly captioned the pic. In other wedding snaps, Dale and Dawn are seen looking blissfully happy, gazing into one another’s eyes as their six bridesmaids cheer them on and wave sparklers around them.

Credit: instagram.com/seanie_sharpe_photography

A third lovely wedding snap shows the two brides embracing one another with a kiss as their entourage of bridesmaids raise their bouquets in celebration.

Dale first announced the wonderful news that she and Dawn were engaged back in October 2019, after Dawn asked Dale’s dad for permission before getting down on one knee.

“Forever my lobster,” Dale excitedly wrote on social media, alongside a gorgeous photo of the pair, as Dale showed off her glittering engagement ring. “Never in a million years did I think I could be this happy. Last Monday (after asking my dad) @dawnietime asked me to be her WIFE.”

Sharing the same lovely photo to her own Instagram page, Dawn wrote, “So this happened… [engagement ring emoji] @dale__x is stuck with me now and I couldn’t be happier! Still in shock mode but it’s the best feeling to know I’m going to marry my best friend!”

Congratulations to both Dale and Dawn on this exciting new adventure!

Cover photo: Sean Sharpe Photography