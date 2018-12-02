Congrats: GAA star Philly McMahon announces engagement

Philly McMahon is a very happy man today.

The Gaelic footballer, who plays for Dublin and Ballymun Kickhams has gotten down on one knee and proposed to his long-term girlfriend Sarah Lacey.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram to post a picture of himself and his new fiancee all wrapped up while on holiday in Iceland.

He captioned it, ''She said yes under the Northern Lights!'' followed by a ring and love heart emoji.

His followers were quick to congratulate the couple, who have been together for five years.

One wrote, ''Congratulations. Such a lovely couple.''

While another said, ''Super news. Delighted for you both.''

This is not the first milestone that the couple have celebrated this year as in September they bought their first house together in Ashtown.

He said, ''We saved up really hard. I was living in my dad’s apartment. Me and Sarah were able to save up money to throw it off the house and then have a small mortgage.’

When it comes to the subject of kids, it seems that having a family isn't too far off for them.'

Philly said, ''It's hard for footballers. Considering you’ve the 30 hours playing football, you’ve work 50 hours and add kids on top of that… It’s quite difficult.’

He continued, ''I would like kids eventually but it’s all about timing. Obviously, I’m only one part of this, Sarah is the boss when it comes to making decisions. So we’ll see.''

Huge congrats to the couple, we wish you a lifetime of happiness together.