Congrats! Ellen Page has married long-term partner, Emma Portner

2018 may have only just begun, but the new year has already brought heaps of positive celeb news.

Between pregnancy announcements and romantic engagements, the stars of Hollywood seem more loved up than ever and Ellen Page is the latest to share some exciting news.

In a sweet Instagram post, the Juno actress revealed that she and partner, Emma Portner, have taken their relationship to the next level and tied the knot.

“Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife. @emmaportner,” she wrote.

She also shared a snap of the couple's wedding rings as well as a gorgeous black and white photo showing the pair in a loving embrace.

Sharing the same images on her own Instagram account, Emma wrote a similar message: “I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!”

Ellen Page came out publicly at the Human Rights Campaign's Time to Thrive conference in Las Vegas in 2014.

Speaking to the audience she said: “I am tired of hiding and I am tired of lying by omission, I suffered for years because I was scared to be out. My spirit suffered, my mental health suffered, and my relationships suffered.”

“And I'm standing here today, with all of you, on the other side of all that pain.”

Her followers were quick to congratulate her on the joyous news.

“Congratulations Ellen! All the love and happiness to both of you,” one user wrote.

What an amazing way to kick off the new year!