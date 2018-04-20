Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams announces her engagement

Huge congratulations are in order as Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams is engaged to pastor Chad Johnson.

The singer revealed that she got engaged last month on March 21, she tweeted, "That time I got engaged March 21st and People is telling y’all alllll about it!!"

People shared her joyous news, sharing intimate details about their relationship. Michelle and Chad are planning on tying the knot this summer.

It's safe to say fans of the Destiny's Child member are happy about her news.

…And so she found her SOLDIER …CONGRATULATIONS pic.twitter.com/hXD2AwLYAR — PLANETMARS (@CalioWilliamson) April 19, 2018

On my birthday Queen!! You deserve this happiness and so much more congratulations!!! pic.twitter.com/QDlnhJpiz1 — L’s Into Lessons (@jus_jerr) April 19, 2018

So happy for you! Happy, in love, blessed, and minding your business! pic.twitter.com/rzzKPEUjHH — Sydney (@sydinbloom) April 19, 2018

The pair, who have been together for just over a year, met at a spiritual retreat back in the March of 2017.

Chad popped the question last month with a gorgeous 5-carat ring.

Congratulations to @RealMichelleW & Chad Johnson on their engagement!!! pic.twitter.com/IFKrjTlN6r — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey___Legion) April 19, 2018

Speaking about finding the one, Michelle shared that it's important to remain hopeful, "I do think you should not focus so much that if you’re not in love that you get depressed about it. … Just don’t lose hope. But definitely, be doing what you can do to make yourself a better person for the person that possibly is on the way for you.”

We are thrilled for the happy pair!