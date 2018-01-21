Congrats! Darren Criss is officially engaged to partner, Mia Swier

Huge congratulations are in order as Darren Criss has revealed he is officially engaged to his long-term partner, Mia Swier.

The Glee star shared the news on Instagram alongside a sweet snap of the happy couple.

“Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together,” he wrote.

“And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin' for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage.”

The couple, who have been dating since before Darren got his big break on the hit musical TV show, have made a conscious effort to keep their relationship out of the public eye, with just a rare few photos appearing on social media.

Following the announcement, fans were quick to congratulate the pair on the exciting news, with some even hoping to see a Glee reunion at the ceremony.

“Congratulations!!! Ah I'm sure you two will be happy together for a long time to come,” wrote one user.

While another said: “That is so exciting! Congratulations! I am so happy for you!”

So, that's Darren Criss and Ed Sheeran both off the market.

Looks like we might have to reassess our life plans…