Community to dedicate a playground to the McGinley children

The harrowing death of Carla McGinley and her big brothers, Conor and Darragh McGinley shook the nation to its very core. The untimely passing of the three children is something we will never forget.

The pain and heartache their father must endure is something we can’t even begin to imagine, but Andrew has the kindest community around him, who have done something incredibly special for the devastated father.

The Echo has revealed that The Happy Feet Early Learning Centre will dedicate a playground to little Carla, as well as her brothers and another local child, Clodagh Magliozzi.

Carla’s section will be Frozen-themed, Darragh’s will feature Marvel paintings and Conor’s will be Lego-themed, The Echo reports.

Kelly O’Hickey told The Echo: “The playground will be a space that represents each of the children, for the children in Happy Feet. It’s something concrete and tangible.”

“I think it’s going to be an opportunity for people to integrate their memories of the children . . . and to give them space to heal. It will keep the memories of the children fresh, and it will make sure that we will keep talking about them,” she added.

There’s no doubt that the families of Carla, Conor and Darragh will seek comfort in the playground. It is such a touching sentiment from the community.

A coffee morning will be held to help raise funds for the playground on Thursday, March 5. It will take place in Rathcoole Community Centre between 9.30am to 11am. Donations can also be arranged by emailing happyfeetelc@gmail.com.