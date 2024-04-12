Comedians Jon Richardson & Lucy Beaumont confirm divorce

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont have announced that they have chosen to file for a divorce.

The pair have been married for nine years, and welcomed their only child – a daughter – into the world in 2016.

8 Out of 10 Cats star Jon, who also appeared alongside Lucy in their own comedy mockumentary Meet the Richardsons, released their separation news earlier today.

In a joint statement, Jon and Lucy said: “We have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go our separate ways.”

They continued: “As our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well-being. We will be making no further comment.”

Jon and Lucy first met at a London comedy club in 2013, after being introduced by their mutual friend Roisin Conaty.

After dating for two years, the pair chose to tie the knot in April 2015, and became parents a year later with the birth of their daughter.

The news of Jon and Lucy’s separation has come just one week after it was revealed that their show, Meet the Richardsons, would soon be returning for a fifth series.

The series, which dramatises Jon and Lucy’s personal life as “exaggerated versions of themselves”, is due to launch next week.

Reflecting on the new series at the time, Lucy explained in an interview with OK!: “I ramp up my career and Jon ramps up wanting to venture out into other things. It’s the funniest one yet, now that we’ve got to grips with this mockumentary genre.”