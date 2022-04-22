Comedian Laura Clery shares heartfelt message on son’s birthday

Laura Clery started her rise to fame creating comedy sketches on Facebook and has taken social media by storm ever since.

Today, she posted a lovely video compilation of her son Alfie growing older to celebrate his third birthday.

Laura captioned the post, “Happy 3rd birthday dear Alfie. You couldn’t be more loved”.

Her husband Stephen commented, “Happy birthday my beautiful wonderful boy”, on the post. He posted his own video on Instagram with the caption, “Alfie’s 3rd birthday video is on my Youtube! It’s an emotional one! Also it’s his IEP assessment today- do you have any advice for us? Link in bio”.

Stephen’s video shows him talking about how much of an amazing impact his son has had on his life and a clip of Alfie saying “I love you Daddy”.

Fans of the comedy star also shared kind messages for little Alfie on his birthday. One follower penned, “3 already, wow that’s gone fast. Happy birthday Alfie”.

Another fan wrote, “Should’ve known we share a bday. What a special little person you are raising and growing together. Y’all are such an inspiration”.

A third fan added, “Happy Happy Birthday sweet Alfie! Such a big boy and a good big brother! We love your posts! Thanks for sharing”.

Clery is known to share a lot of her and her family’s life online. She has posted photos of her during labour, relatable videos of what life is like after giving birth and has opened up about Alfie having autism and what life has been like for them since his diagnosis.

Laura’s husband Stephen is an English music composer and has worked on films such as Megamind and Zoolander. He often appears in her comedy sketches online also.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and went on to have son Alfie in 2019 and daughter Penelope in March 2021.