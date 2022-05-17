Comedian Des Bishop shares stunning snaps from wedding weekend

Comedian Des Bishop celebrated his marriage to Hannah Berner on Friday 13 with a beach-side wedding in the Hamptons.

The 46-year-old has taken to Instagram to share snaps from the big day. In one of the posts Des captioned it, “Táimid posta @hannahberner. Thanks @afrikamando for being the best photographer ever and @amandasavoryevents for putting it all together. “More pics and thanks to come. Stay tuned”.

In one picture from the photo carousel, Bishop is popping a bottle of bubbly as his wife cheers with excitement. In another, he and Hannah are sharing a kiss with the beach behind them.

Hannah wore a gorgeous white gown with a lace bodice and spaghetti straps from Ti Adora. She changed into a second white frock with white gloves for the wedding after-party.

Famous friends of the comedian shared congratulatory messages in the comments of the post with television personality Baz Ashmawy writing, “Congrats Des…” and comedian Chris Ramsey penning. “Congratulations my man!”.

Television presenter Síle Seoige added, “Comhghairdeas libh beirt”, translating to ‘Congratulations to you both”.

Des also posted snaps of him and his friends going for a dip in the ocean and a hot tub which he revealed on his stories were taken a few hours before the wedding.

He captioned the post, “Cold ocean and man soup. Ocean, hot tub and my awesome friends were main characters last weekend. We had the best laugh. More pics to come”.

Some of his mates in the photos included his brother Aidan Bishop, fellow comedian John Bishop and actor Stephen Mullan.

Des proposed to Hannah (30), who is known for her appearance on the American reality television show Summer House, on Valentine’s day last year after the couple met online during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.