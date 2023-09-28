Comedian Babatúndé Aléshé shares update after birth of daughter

Babatúndé Aléshé is now a dad-of-two!

Babatúndé has shared an update to his fans after announcing the birth of his second child, a baby girl.

The comedian announced the wonderful news that his daughter had been born yesterday, but revealed he would have to push back the rest of his comedy tour to be with his family as his wife Leonie's pregnancy was overdue.

Now, Babatúndé has reached out to his fans to thank them for their support amid the arrival of his baby girl and for understanding his need to push back his tour dates.

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here star headed to his Instagram Stories earlier today to share an update to his 130K followers.

He penned, “Just want to say a big THANK YOU EVERYONE for your lovely messages and for understanding my decision to reschedule my tour dates”.

“My new born daughter is well and my wife is resting #familyfirst”.

Aléshé revealed he would have to move his comedy show dates back yesterday by releasing a statement to social media.

The Gogglebox star wrote, “We’re so sorry to move tonight’s show as well as all shows up until 20th October due to the birth of my daughter being born overdue”.

“I have had to make the decision to move these dates so I can be with my family at this time. New dates will be released and allocated for everyone that purchased tickets”.

Babatúndé closed off by adding, “I look forward to seeing you soon and giving you a fantastic show. Old dates are listed here and new dates will be released with plenty of time to plan”.

Many of Babatúndé’s fans headed to the comments to send congratulatory and supportive messages to him.

One fan said, “Congratulations to you and your family! Hope you get as many snuggles as possible with baby girl!”.

“Congratulations Leonie and Tunde.Hope mom and baby are doing well”, commented a second fan.

Another added, “Huge congratulations! What a special time”.

The comedian and his wife Leonie, who are already proud parents to a son named Judah, announced they were expecting their second child together back in May. They went on to reveal they were having a baby girl in July with a lavish gender reveal party.