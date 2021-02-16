Combination skin? You NEED Trilogy’s new skincare range

There is only one thing worse than skin that is either too oily or too dry, and that’s when it’s both! Known as ‘combination skin’, it is one of the five most common skin types for women, with a third of Trilogy customers identifying themselves as someone searching for a combination skincare solution.

In a bid to cater to women with combination skin types, we are excited to introduce our new four-step Combination skincare range which includes our new clean beauty oil innovation – Trilogy Hemphip™ Balancing Oil.

Centered around rebalancing both oil and water production, the range is packed with high-quality clean and natural ingredients to help soften and soothe dry skin barriers, while also reducing excess oil output in more oil prone areas such as the T-Zone. Think of it as your skin’s new balancing act.

The new Trilogy Combination range includes:

Trilogy Hemphip™ Balancing Oil

The star of our new Combination range, Trilogy Hemphip™ Balancing Oil is lightweight certified organic beauty oil designed to nourish and balance combination and oily skin types. Formulated with our trademarked botanical blend, Hemphip™, which includes hemp seed oil to balance, omega-rich rosehip, jojoba and grape seed oils to nourish, lemon myrtle to help reduce shine, and salicylic acid to mildly exfoliate dull and rough-looking skin for a clearer and more balanced complexion.

It may seem counter-intuitive to fight oil with oil, but that’s exactly what combination and oily skin needs. This lightweight oil quickly absorbs, leaving no oily residue. It will not clog pores, and instead works to reduce shine and regulate oil production. On top of that, it helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles making it the perfect addition to any beauty cupboard.

Directions : Gently massage 1-2 drops into clean face, neck and décolletage.

Trilogy Clarifying Cleanser

This new cleansing gel is a light, rebalancing, soap-free gel cleanser perfect for combination and oilier skin types, or for those who prefer a gel textured cleanser. The refreshing mint and melon scented formulation works quickly to cleanse, clarify and invigorate, with the inclusion of mildly astringent witch hazel to tone and refresh, salicylic acid from willow bark to lightly exfoliate dull skin, and omega-rich rosehip, jojoba and grape seed oils to nourish and soften. Skin is left thoroughly cleansed and refreshed without a tight and dry after-feel

Directions : Massage onto damp face and neck, avoiding the eye area. Rinse with warm water. Use morning and/or night or as desired.

Trilogy Purifying Cleansing Toner

This new cleansing toner is designed as a second-step non-drying cleansing toner that helps clarify, reduce shine and remove impurities. The refreshing mint and melon formulation combines Australian lemon myrtle to help reduce excess sebum and shine, witch hazel to tone and refresh, and salicylic acid from willow bark to lightly exfoliate dull and rough-looking complexions.

Directions : After cleansing, soak a cotton pad with new Trilogy Purifying Cleansing Toner and sweep across face in upwards motion, avoiding the eye area. Alternatively, apply to T-zone only. Allow to dry naturally and follow with new Trilogy Hemphip™ Balancing Oil or new Trilogy Mattifying Moisturising Lotion

Trilogy Mattifying Moisturising Lotion

The new mattifying moisturising Lotion is a light, hydrating lotion that not only balances and hydrates but works as a mattifying skin preparation, making it the perfect choice for pre make-up application. Included in this refreshing mint and melon scented moisturising lotion is omega-rich rosehip, jojoba and grape seed oils to soften, lemon myrtle to help reduce shine and salicylic acid to mildly exfoliate for a clearer and more balanced complexion.

Trilogy’s NEW Combination range is suitable for combination and oily skin types and is certified natural by world leading natural cosmetic certifier NATRUE.

New Trilogy Hemphip™ Balancing Oil – RRP €24.95 (20ml)

New Trilogy Clarifying Cleansing Gel – RRP €26.95 (200ml)

New Trilogy Purifying Cleansing Toner – RRP €21.95 (150ml)

New Trilogy Mattifying Moisturising Lotion – RRP €30.95 (50ml)

Trilogy products are available from selected health stores and pharmacies nationwide including Nourish, The Health Store, LloydsPharmacy, McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy and Meaghers Pharmacy.