Coleen Rooney’s four sons reveal their extended letters from home

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! fans have been reacting to Coleen Rooney’s extended letters from her four sons.

TV personality Coleen is currently taking part in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, with the final due to be held this Sunday.

While Coleen’s husband, footballer Wayne Rooney, has chosen to stay in the UK with their two oldest sons, Kai (15) and Klay (11), Coleen’s parents have flown out to Australia with her two youngest sons, Kit (8) and Cass (6), in preparation to greet her from the jungle.

During last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity, viewers heard snippets of the campmates’ ‘letters from home’. Now, Coleen’s loved ones have chosen to release her letters in full.

Earlier today, Coleen’s family took to Instagram to share each message written by her sons and Wayne.

In oldest child Kai’s letter, he penned: “You've done unbelievable, you're the strongest person I know. We said before you went in just to be yourself and you will do fine, and that's exactly what you've done, you've faced every challenge and stayed calm.”

Describing his mum winning Bushtucker Trials like a “machine”, second son Klay added: “We've been watching you every night and couldn't be prouder of you. You're smashing the jungle and seeing how kind, brave and strong you are makes me happy and want to be the same.”

Meanwhile, Coleen’s third boy Kit admitted: “The house has been very quiet without you shouting at us, but I miss it, oh and I promise I've been behaving…. wink wink. I've been doing well in my football and can't wait for you to come to my next match.”

In his letter, Coleen’s youngest Cass described an adorable gift that she left for him: “Thank you for my kangaroo teddy that you left for me, I've called it Joey Mac Roo and I've been taking it everywhere with me and always think you when I look at him.”

Lastly, proud husband Wayne gushed over his wife in his letter, writing: “You're doing amazing and showing everyone your character and what a wonderful humble woman you are. Keep being yourself and enjoy every minute of this experience.”

Many of Coleen’s followers have since been sharing their reactions, with one commenting: “She’s winning the hearts of the nation”.

“Queen of the jungle,” another praised.