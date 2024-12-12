Coleen Rooney reveals plans to meet up with I’m A Celeb campmates

Coleen Rooney has revealed that there will be another I’m A Celebrity reunion in the future!

The TV personality took part in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and finished the final in second place, with McFly singer Danny Jones being crowned the new King of the Jungle.

Following her return to the UK earlier this week, Coleen has now reflected on her experience in the Australian jungle, and has also confirmed that she is keeping in touch with her eleven campmates.

Earlier today, the 38-year-old took to Instagram to post a video message to her 1.4M followers.

“I’m so overwhelmed with the love, support, generosity, positivity that you’ve all shown me while I was in the jungle, and since I’ve come out. I can’t thank you enough for your messages,” Coleen began.

“Thank you to every single one of you who voted for me. You kept me in until the end, so I got the full jungle experience and I can’t thank you enough for that. I absolutely loved it,” the mum-of-four praised.

“Don’t get me wrong, it was hard. It was really hard, but with your love and support, and my eleven campmates’ love and support and friendship, you all got me through it,” she admitted, stating that her campmates will be “friends for life”.

“Our group chat that we’ve created has not stopped. We’ve all been on this morning saying how jetlagged we are, me and Alan [Halsall] were on the school run, some of us are watching trials back. It’s just been a joy to be a part of,” Coleen exclaimed.

The TV star also teased another camp reunion in the future, as Coleen added: “We are all going to enjoy Christmas, and then in the New Year, we’re going to get together and have a reunion. Do a few things together.”

Many of Coleen’s fans have since shown their support, with one writing: “Loved you in the jungle, you’re our Scouse Queen of the Jungle.”

“I think it’s one of the best series, all great genuine people,” another replied.