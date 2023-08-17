Coleen Rooney finally breaks silence on Rebekah Vardy trial

Coleen Rooney has broken her silence on her court battle against Rebekah Vardy.

The feud between the two women became public knowledge back in 2019 when Coleen claimed that Rebekah was leaking stories about her and her family to the press.

The trial finally took place last year and lasted for two weeks. Coleen won the ‘Wagatha Christie' case after the judge believed that Rebekah had been providing information to her former agent, Caroline Watt, who was then leaking them to The Sun newspaper.

Now, in an interview with British Vogue, Coleen has opened up about her experience during the trial, how she felt towards Rebekah at the time and the impact the court battle had on her marriage.

The 37-year-old explained, “I feel like a lot of people still don’t understand what happened, from beginning to end. What I said in that post, I still stick by today”.

“I’ve never been in a legal case before so for me it was scary. What a horrible experience. The thing I was dreading the most was actually going to court”.

Revealing she felt ‘uneasy’ when she saw Vardy in court, Coleen continued, “It was so weird that first day, actually sitting on a bench together. It was so difficult in that courtroom, especially watching her on the stand. It was quite painful. I felt uneasy”.

Coleen then opened up about the toll the trial took on her relationship with her husband, Wayne.

“He was supportive, you know, but it took its toll. He kept saying all the way throughout it: ‘Don’t worry, you’ll be fine’”.

“But there were certain moments where we did have disagreements. Not over the case, but he would get annoyed with me because I was quite short-tempered. You know. I didn’t have time for him”.

She went on to add, “If you’re in a relationship, obviously that’s one of the main things. You’ve got to have time for each other”.

“We’ve had our ups and downs. Obviously everybody knows. It’s been hard to go through it in the public eye but there has always been love there. If the love is gone then, you know, it’s pointless. But if not, you’ve got something to work for”.

Briefly mentioning her Disney+ documentary about the court case, Coleen added, “I felt like everyone else has spoken about it except me. And it’s my story to tell”.