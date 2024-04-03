Coleen Nolan excitedly opens up about daughter’s engagement

Coleen Nolan has shared some very exciting family news with the world.

The Loose Women star has revealed her daughter Ciara Fensome is now engaged to her partner Maxx Innes.

Admitting that she’s ‘delighted’ for her daughter and future son-in-law, Coleen opened up about the big news on social media.

The 59-year-old shared a sweet photo of Ciara and her future husband to her 351K Instagram followers.

In the post’s caption, Coleen penned, “Well what can I say… I’m so so delighted that @maxxinnes has asked my beautiful girl @ciarafensome to marry him”.

“I love them both sooooo much. Miss them even more! Can’t wait to see them”, she continued before adding, “Off to buy a hat”, followed by a laughing emoji.

Many of Coleen’s fans and loved ones headed to the comments to share congratulatory messages.

One social media user wrote, “A huge congratulations to them both I bet you are over the moon”.

“Good news Coleen congratulations to them both”, wrote another fan.

A third said, “Congratulations, wishing the happy couple love and happiness”.

Earlier this year, Coleen, who is also mum to sons Shane and Jake, opened up about experiencing ‘empty nest syndrome’ when Ciara decided to move away from home and go travelling with her partner with no return date in mind.

While speaking with her co-stars on Loose Women, Nolan revealed, “They’ve worked really hard and saved up and I’m so proud of them both and her, but honestly, I just can’t stop crying”.

“But I’m trying not to do it in front of her because I’m thrilled and I’m proud because what an amazing thing to do. But it’s like losing my best friend”.

After explaining that Ciara and her fiancé have been saving for their trip for two years, Coleen confessed, “It's just very stressful. Empty Nest Syndrome is real!”.