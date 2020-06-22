Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart shut down sexual abuse allegations

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse has spoken out after he was accused of sexually assaulting a girl at a party in 2013.

An anonymous Twitter account claimed that the former Disney star fondled her breasts at an NYU party seven years ago. She said that they had been flirting and making out during the night, but claimed that Sprouse got aggressive when they went back to his room.

However, the actor has stressed that the allegations are completely false. “Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it.”

“False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue.”

“This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me,” he stated.

As well as Sprouse, Riverdale stars KJ Apa, Vanessa Morgan and Lili Reinhart were also accused of sexual offense. However, the anonymous Twitter user who claimed they raped and abused her has now revealed it was a lie.

Reinhart also spoke out about the claims. She wrote, “I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are brave enough to come forward with the truth. This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers- and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations already admitted that the stories were fabricated.

She was raped and abused by Vanessa Morgan, Lili Reinhart and KJ Apa, all of them part of the Riverdale Cast, minutes later, she said that it was a joke and she was just messing to prove Cole’s innocence. The IP address of the tweets (+) pic.twitter.com/2khcnRKkes — anto | hws (@sprousecabello) June 21, 2020

“We are looking into taking legal action. This kind of sick behavior only harms true survivors. This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I’ve always supported survivors and believed them.”

The Hustlers star added, “I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences.”

Vanessa Morgan retweeted Sprouse’s tweets. KJ Apa has not commented.