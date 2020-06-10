Cocktails to your door: Little Pyg launches delivery service

Little Pyg, part of Dublin’s favourite Pygmalion, has launched a new food and drink delivery concept called Pyg & Little Pyg exclusively on Deliveroo, and they are offering 2-4-1 on cocktails and Michelin Guide pizza by Maestro Enzo Coccia this month allowing Dubliners the chance to get their favourite tipples delivered to their door whilst bars and pubs are still closed due to COVID-19.

Customers ordering via Deliveroo can mix and match any of their delicious Pygtails (their range of original delicious cocktails) and receive their second pygtail for free, so you can style out your evening at home with a loved one and get a taste of the town.

The Pygtails available for 2-4-1 include:

Berrylicious – Pear vodka, Jagermeister, mixed berry puree, cranberry juice, citrus, sugar

The Zombie – White rum, dark rum, overproof rum, passion fruit puree, pineapple juice, citrus, sugar, angostura bitters

The Activist – Jameson, melon liqueur, pineapple juice, citrus, orgeat syrup

Tequila My Tie – Tequila, mezcal, pineapple and orange juice, citrus, orgeat syrup

Tropicayla – Pink gin, triple sec, mango puree, citrus, orange juice, orange bitters

For those who want a bit extra or are lucky enough to be living with a group of friends, you can even order a supersize Pygtail up to 1L (8 servings) which is on offer on Deliveroo for €36.90.

The menu also includes a range of delicious Michelin Guide pizzas, also on a 2-4-1 offer, so you can enjoy your Pygtail with the perfect slice.

Joel at Pygmalion said: "Our talented and creative team prepare each pygtail for you using only the highest quality products and freshest ingredients. We’re excited to now be able to bring you a new Pygtail-at-home experience, all at the best price and included in the Two for One Pizza and Pygtails offer."

Arabella Jenkins at Deliveroo said: “A lot of people may have tried their hand at DIY cocktails at home the past few months, but unless you have bartender training, it’s safe to say that nothing quite matches the cocktail from your favourite bar. That’s why Deliveroo is here to deliver Pyg and Little Pyg’s amazing pre-made cocktails to the doors of Dubliners.”

So, ditch your DIY vodka-orange-something drinks cupboard concoction and trade up your drinks this weekend. Available from Thursday-Sunday.