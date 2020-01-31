Cocktails & Chicken Wings: We’ve found the best new spot for drinks

The Sin Bin, Dublin’s trendiest sports bar situated at the newly revamped Mont Hotel, in the heart of Dublin city is the ultimate venue to enjoy upcoming 6 Nations fixtures. Conveniently located on the corner of Clare Street beside Merrion Square, The Sin Bin offers customers a delicious food and drinks menu, full of “scrum”ptious options.

The Sin Bin is perfect to enjoy a pre-or post-match drink and a bite to eat as it’s within a comfortable distance of the Aviva Stadium by foot or DART. For those looking to enjoy the upcoming fixtures from a relaxed setting, The Sin Bin features two large HD screens and a projector in the bar area. Not just for rugby fans, The Sin Bin is an ideal venue for any sports fan with GAA and football matches regularly on show.

The Sin Bin can cater to large and small groups with a delicious choice of food on offer. Customers can choose from woodfired pizzas, barbeque ribs, spicy chicken wings, succulent burgers and much more. At The Sin Bin, food quality is crucial and utilising Irish produce is just as important, with FX Buckley and Keeling’s amongst the prestigious food suppliers.

Customers will be willing to “line-out” for the enviable drinks’ menu on offer at The Sin Bin. The bar prides itself on serving Irish craft beers and whiskeys as well as a dedicated menu of award-winning gins. The mixology team have put a modern twist on cocktail fan favourites utilising top shelf liquor and locally sourced produce. The Bloodshot, Sin Star Martini and Ruby Canal are some of the standout drinks on the Kick Off cocktail menu, all of them are a must “try”.

The Sin Bin’s stylish interiors pay homage to the local area with stained wood features and trendy paintings that wouldn’t be amiss in an Oscar Wilde era speakeasy, however the modern lighting and luxury finish creates an overall aesthetic akin to a downtown Manhattan hotspot. Patrons can also make use of the exclusive Winter Garden, where they can kick back, relax and enjoy a cocktail all year round, regardless of the weather.

Urska Radanovic, General Manager of The Mont said “Since opening, The Sin Bin has become the ideal venue to enjoy sports across our two HD TVs and large projector. Whether it is for a bite to eat or a signature cocktail, our extensive menu has a range of choice on offer to suit rugby fans during all 6 Nations matches. We’re located conveniently close to the Aviva Stadium and the DART line, the ideal location to spend match days.”

The first two weekends of February will see acoustic guitar duo, Proud Mary, provide energetic evening entertainment from 7pm on both the 1st and 8th of February, after the Scotland V Ireland and Wales V Ireland games.

Follow The Sin Bin on Facebook @thesinbindublin and Instagram @thesinbin_dublin to keep up to date with the schedule of activities. Get in touch with team at The Sin Bin at www.thesinbin.ie or call on 01-6073800 for reservations.