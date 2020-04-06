Clusters of Covid-19 increase in Ireland’s nursing homes

New figures show that there are now 57 clusters in nursing homes around the country. The number of clusters has more than doubled in less than a week.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre revealed that 24.2 percent of the 236 coronavirus clusters are in nursing homes.

Simon Harris has introduced further measures to help protect vulnerable people in nursing homes, including screening staff twice a day.

There will also be a limit to staff movement and alternative accommodation and transport will be arranged by the HSE if needed.

They will also introduce a scheme to support both private and public nursing homes that are facing outbreaks of Covid-19.

A total of 4,994 cases have been diagnosed in Ireland, with 158 people losing their lives after testing positive for Covid-19.

The public are being urged to only leave their homes for essential shopping, if they’re listed as an essential worker, to attend medical appointments or to collect medication, for vital family reasons and to exercise within 2km of your home. You should not meet with anyone outside of your household group.

We need to stay at home to help save lives.