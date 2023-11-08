Cloud 10 Beauty’s 12 Days Of Slay Gift Set is back & it’s awesome this year

The Cloud 10 Beauty 12 Days Of Slay Gift Set is back, and it’s better than EVER! It’s the ULTIMATE beauty advent calendar to get your hands on this festive season. Jam packed with must-try products, this year the set is worth over €400 and you only pay €79! Bargain!

If you are looking for the perfect Christmas gift for someone special or maybe you just wanna treat yo’self, then this is a gift that you won't regret buying. It's only available while stocks last so don’t say we didn’t warn you!

What’s included:

Kérastase Blond Absolu Bain Lumiere Shampoo – 80ml

This is a specialized hair care product designed to gently cleanse and illuminate blonde hair. It not only can be used on blonde hair but can be used on all hair colours as it’s a beautiful shine enhancing shampoo. It helps to remove impurities while enhancing the luminosity and shine, leaving it feeling nourished and looking radiant.

Zelens Power B Revitalising Clearing Serum – Full Size

This face serum is a lightweight revitalising and clarifying treatment that contains a highly concentrated blend of B vitamins that work to control excess oils, reduce the appearance of pores and blemishes, and give an instant boost of energy to reveal vibrant, healthy skin. This beauty is worth €99 on its own – wow!

Pestle & Mortar Superstar Retinoid Night Oil – Full Size

This is night-time anti-aging treatment, packed with potent ingredients to help reduce fine lines, wrinkles and pore size while evening skin tone for the ultimate beauty sleep. Worth €76 on its own, this is a real treat!

Illamasqua Infinite Raven Lengthening Masquara – Full Size

Illamasqua Infinite Raven Lengthening Masquara’s creamy formula gives a wonderfully deep, black finish to the lashes. This unique formulation containing lash lengthening ingredients is what gives Infinite Raven Lengthening Masquara its edge. While the progressive-bristle brush provides maximum length and definition for a light and flexible finish.

TAN-LUXE Super Glow SPF 30 – Full Size

This is a genius 5-in-1 multitasker, giving you a gradual face tan, sun protection, hydration, antioxidant protection and a perfectly primed complexion. Use every day for skin that really glows!

PIXI Peel & Polish Exfoliating Face Scrub – Full Size

Pixi Peel & Polish Exfoliating Face Scrub is a gentle but effective enzyme face peel for a salon-style treatment at home. Say goodbye to dull skin and hello to your newly radiant complexion!

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Eye Liner Micro Tip – Full Size

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Eye Liner Micro Tip is Stila's #1 selling waterproof liquid eyeliner formula, now with an even finer, ultra-thin tip for creating amazingly precise looks.

Emma Hardie Plump & Glow Hydrating Facial Mist – 30ml

The Emma Hardie Plump & Glow Mist is a hydrating facial mist that revitalizes and refreshes the skin, delivering a burst of moisture and radiance. It helps to plump, tone, and enhance the skin's natural glow with its hydrating and illuminating properties.

Alpha-H Liquid Gold Exfoliating Treatment With 5% Glycolic Acid – 50ml

This is the cult skin resurfacing treatment that's taken the world by storm. Let Alpha-H Liquid Gold refine, brighten, firm and perfect your skin in one easy step. With 1 sold every 4 minutes, this treatment tells your skin to work harder, and comes from the pioneers of Glycolic Acid; Alpha-H.

Ella & Jo Miracle Mask – Full Size

This is an intense hydrating face mask providing the skin with a surge of moisture. Enriched with skin nourishing and reparative properties including Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide and Vitamin E, the formula provides plumping, hydrating and firming benefits to the skin. This miracle treatment is a must have in everyone's skincare routine.

Rimmel London 60 Seconds Nail Polish – Full Size

Rimmel London 60 Seconds Nail Polish provides high-shine, long-wearing colour in just one stroke. The patented 60 Seconds solution is dries super quick and it resists chipping and flaking for up to ten days. This innovative polish, which comes in a variety of colours, is the perfect every day, every occasion accessory.

Kérastase Elixir Ultime L’Original Hair Oil – 15ml

This is a luxurious, multi-use hair oil that nourishes and adds shine to hair, while providing heat protection. It is formulated with a blend of precious oils to promote softness, smoothness, and a healthy-looking finish for all hair types.

First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Coconut Skin Smoothie Priming Moisturiser – 9.6g

First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Coconut Skin Smoothie Priming Moisturizer is an oil-free, brightening multi-tasker cream that hydrates and perfects for the ideal makeup base. Packed with goodness to feed your skin.

Redken Extreme Length Shampoo – 50ml

Redken Extreme length Shampoo is a length strengthening haircare system that fortifies hair and reduces breakage to help clients achieve their maximum hair length for damaged hair.

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray – 5ml

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray is a tried-and-tested natural sleep aid that will help lull you into a brilliantly restful night's sleep. Just mist this sleep spray over your pillow and let the soothing natural fragrance help you wind down.

