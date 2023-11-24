Clonakilty release brand new Frozen Cocktail Sausages & Blackpudding Bites

Clonakilty Food Co. are renowned for their delicious range of blackpudding, whitepudding, sausages and rashers, much loved staples in family fridges across Ireland. This Christmas, the Irish family-owned business are delighted to announce that they are expanding their range of products and bringing their expertise to the frozen aisles.

Clonakilty Food Co. are launching two delicious frozen products: Clonakilty Blackpudding Bites and Clonakilty Cocktail Sausages.

Clonakilty Blackpudding Bites are mouth-watering bite-sized pieces of Clonakilty Blackpudding, allowing fans to enjoy the unmistakable flavour of the secret Clonakilty spice recipe, in a smaller and more convenient format. These irresistible bites have the added bonus of being high in iron and a source of fibre and protein. Ideal to have on hand for easy meals and unexpected guests over the festive season.

Clonakilty Cocktail Sausages deliver the well-known taste of Ireland’s no.1 sausage, with the added convenience and versatility of frozen. This allows fans of the brand to keep their favourite sausages on hand at all times.

Both products are suitable for cooking from frozen, in an airfryer, oven or grill.

The new frozen products are the perfect option for a wide range of occasions, be it a quick and easy midweek meal, or a selection of crowd-pleasing canapes to ensure your festive party is a success.

Speaking about the new product launch, Colette Twomey owner and MD of Clonakilty Food Co. said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce the launch of our new frozen products. It is a really exciting development for our business and for fans of our Blackpudding and Sausages. Now our customers can enjoy the great taste of Clonakilty, with the added convenience of having them to hand in the freezer ahead of the busy Christmas season.”

Clonakilty Blackpudding Bites and Clonakilty Cocktail Sausages frozen products are available now in select Supervalu and Centra.