‘Clear conscience’: Cristiano Ronaldo denies rape allegations

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has firmly denied rape allegations that were first made against him in 2009.

The dad took to Twitter to clear his name in a series of tweets.

He wrote: “I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me.”

“Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in,” he continued.

The sportsman claimed that accuser Kathryn Mayorga made the claims to “promote themselves at my expense.”

“Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense,” he wrote.

The 33-year-old said he has a clear conscience which will allow him to “await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations.”

Kathryn claimed that the attack happened in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009. She says that during the alleged attack, she repeatedly said no, giving verbal non-consent.

It is believed she went to the hospital for a sexual assault examination after the alleged incident.

I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 3, 2018

Mayorga accepted a settlement and nondisclosure agreement. It is believed she received $375,000 in exchange for her silence.

According to the Associated Press, police in Las Vegas have re-opened the sexual assault case.

More to follow.