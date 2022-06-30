Cleanse & plump with the Botanical Boosters Duo from Image Skincare

The two bestsellers from the Image Skincare Ormedic range have come together in a perfect travel friendly bundle to keep your skin and lips nourished all summer long. The Botanical Boosters Duo contains the refreshing and hydrating Ormedic Balancing Facial Cleanser along with the fan favourite Ormedic Lip Enhancement Complex that will leave your lips feeling moisturised and plump.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect travel essentials to add to your skincare routine when abroad or simply want to give your skin that extra dose of hydration, the Botanical Boosters Duo is a total must-have and suitable for all skin types.

The Image Ormedic range is a comforting, soothing and balancing range that is ideal for all skin types, including sensitive, irritated and post-treatment skin.

These skincare products are made from certified organic ingredients and are pH balanced. Free from harsh chemicals, acids and parabens. ORMEDIC products use highly potent antioxidants and organic ingredients to restore and nourish skin health.

Botanical Boosters Duo (RRP €39.50/ £34)

Ormedic balancing facial cleanser (50ml Travel Size)

This mild gel cleanser gently sweeps away impurities, leaving skin soft, hydrated and refreshed. A nourishing complex with organic aloe vera and botanical extracts soothes delicate skin. The satiny texture restores softness and balance.

Modernised to meet our clean clinical skincare standard and formulated without parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, artificial fragrances, synthetic dyes or animal testing.

Ormedic lip enhancement complex (7ml Full Size)

This lip-enhancing moisturiser instantly infuses lips with soothing hydration while improving the appearance and volume of lip contours. It diminishes fine lines and contains a powerful, anti-aging polypeptide complex that supports collagen in the lips so they look naturally firm and full. Feels amazing on chapped lips and provides lasting moisture for continued healing.

Physician formulated for:

All skin types

Fine lines

Dry, dehydrated lips

Post-dermal fillers/injections

Image Skincare is available for purchase at Image Stockists nationwide and online at www.imageskincare.ie.